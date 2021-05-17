Core study says most Irish people now optimistic

The latest monthly research by Core shows that 63 per cent of Irish people are now optimistic the country can overcome the Covid-19 pandemic while 73 per cent of those that were aware that a million vaccines had been administered by late April “felt happy about it”. Some 72 per cent of people who got their jab are upbeat, higher than the general population.

The new study shows that 41 per cent of adults remain very or extremely concerned about the virus, down from 71 per cent in January. Getting people back to work, improving the health system and building affordable housing are the three key priorities the public believe the country should focus on post-pandemic. Staying healthy, socialising with friends and family and managing mental well-being are the top personal priorities.

Further happiness was expressed with three in four adults saying they felt happy about the re-opening of the country. The latest Core Research Consumer Mindset report reveals that while the public remains cautious, there is much hope for the summer months ahead, with most people planning to spend the same or more on travel, restaurants and clothes.

Socialising

While the new level of optimism shows that people look forward to experiences and socialising out of home, online shopping with delivery will continue, with 39 per cent of people saying they plan to purchase clothing/footwear online, 37 per cent prefer to buy electronics online and 27 per cent would choose to buy furniture through digital channels.

Having saved more during the pandemic, many will be conscious of spending, with 53 per cent saying they plan to save the same amount that they have during the pandemic and specifically 39 per cent of young adults say they aim to save more in the future. The report also indicates that 43 per cent of all adults say they intend to stay healthy and active.

One in three families with young children plan to spend more time with them and 14 per cent of parents with teenagers say their priority is their family’s mental well-being. When asked what Ireland should focus on, the under 40s mentioned building affordable housing, 40-60 year olds said a better health system and the over-60s want to get people back to work.

Core Research managing director Naomi Staff (above) said the latest research points to people’s many needs as the country recovers from the pandemic. “There are generational differences that brands will need to acknowledge and respond to, but it’s wonderful to see the hope shining through across much of the Irish population,” Staff added.

The Core Research study involved 1,000 online interviews between May 5 and May 13.