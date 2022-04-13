Core supports autism with new AsIAm ads

Core continues their collaboration with Ireland’s national autism charity, AsIAm in a campaign highlighting the barriers autistic people face in education, work and across society generally. The ads aim to improve understanding of autism, which directly impacts on one in 65 people in Ireland. AsIAm is chaired by former Core chief executive Alan Cox.

The ‘Same Chance’ report shows that only four in ten people living in Ireland claim to have a ‘good’ understanding of autism, while six in ten people associate negative connotations with autism. A similar number believe autistic children should attend the same school as non-autistic children. The report’s aim is to try and secure equality in life for autistic people.

Opportunities

In response to these findings, AsIAm launched Same Chance, with the intention of ensuring that autistic people are afforded the same opportunities in every aspect of life, from going to school and making friends, to finding a job and accessing public services. Core developed a TV and digital video campaign starring Jordanne Jones and shot by Arrow Films.

Involved in the campaign are various print, digital and out of home sponsors, including Mediahuis, The Irish Times, the Business Post, DMG Media, News UK & Ireland, Reach, RTÉ, Sky Media, Virgin Media, Media Central, Urban Media, IRS+, Red FM, PML and Clear Channel. The campaign runs until the end of April. Donations can be made at asiam.ie/donate.