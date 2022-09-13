Core targets Tallaght Stadium partner

Core Sponsorship is working with South Dublin County Council (SDCC) in a tender process to for the naming rights to Tallaght Stadium, the home of Shamrock Rovers Football Club. The naming rights deal is due to run for six years and the name Tallaght will remain part of the venue’s title. Owner SDCC is investing €11.5 million in expanding the soccer ground.
The stadium hosts international fixtures for the FAI women’s national team and the men’s under-21 side. There are also plans to hold concerts at the venue. Several high profile games have been played at Tallaght Stadium recently, including Ireland’s women’s team 1-0 win over Finland in the World Cup and several Shamrock Rovers European games.
Attendances at matches this year exceed 100,000 and anchor tenant Shamrock Rovers hopes to increase the number of annual visitors to 500,000. The building of a north stand will take seating capacity to over 10,000 from next July. The development will cement the stadium’s Uefa category four status, allowing for the hosting of all UEFA competitive fixtures.
The new stand’s under croft contains new commercial units, part of which Shamrock Rovers will occupy. With stadium seating and temporary on-field seating, the venue could accommodate up to 20,000 people and that is why the council plans the venue for major concerts and events, with the aim of hosting the first major concert over the next 18 months.
Refurbishment work is also going ahead across the west stand corporate areas for conference, meeting room and media facilities. Improvements will be made to the seating areas in the south stand and new changing rooms will be installed. The stadium upgrade is part of a €80m spend on new projects in the area, including the Tallaght Innovation Centre.
Pictured is Graham Burke in action for Shamrock Rovers