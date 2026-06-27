Core tops Ireland’s media spend list

Core has strengthened its ranking as Ireland’s biggest media agency group figures released by international research company COMvergence indicate. The billings and market share report shows that WPP Media’s Mindshare retained its position as the country’s top media agency network. Core recorded billings of €302 million in 2025, with a 29 per cent market share.

ComVergence values agency digital at €334m, or 42 per cent of all billings

Second-placed WPP Media had billings of €229m last year, while Omnicom Media Group (OMG) was in third position on €128m. With OMG’s acquisition of IPG, it brought the enlarged group up to €155m. On an agency-by-agency basis, Mindshare led the rankings in Ireland with €119m in billings, followed by Core’s Zenith (€103m) and Starcom (€101m).

Core’s Spark Foundry and OMD completed the top five agencies.

Pictured top: Roy Keane fronts for Starcom’s Sky Mobile