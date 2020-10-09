Core wins award for Covid-19 study

A study into the impact the Covid-19 pandemic was having on elderly people living in Kerry has been honoured with a Confirmit AIR (Achievement in Insight & Research) award in the agency category. The research is consider to be important in providing supports in planning the future needs of day service clients in the Kerry region.

Conscious that elderly people would not be comfortable answering an online survey and would also not want strangers calling to their doors, Core Research developed a solution with its client, the National Office For Services For Older People & Palliative Care Strategy and the Kerry Community Work Department, to address the issues.

Telephone interviews were conducted and there were postal surveys for those who felt uncomfortable speaking with a stranger. The result saw a response rate of 59 per cent, far surpassing expectations. The research highlights the important role day services and the community and voluntary sector play in supporting older people in the community.

It also highlighted how repurposed services helped maintain people to remain well at home during the crisis. The impact of the closure of the day services has been considerable and the research is important to help in planning the future needs of clients and of the services that have been critical in maintaining core essential support mechanisms.

Core Research is run by managing director Naomi Staff, pictured.