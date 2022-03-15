Core works with Sky on women’s football

Following Sky’s deal last September in signing up as the first ever standalone primary partner of the Irish women’s national football team, Core has been officially appointed as the agency of record for the sponsorship. In a statement, it was said that what notched the deal for Core was centred around “a powerful insight that taps directly into the Irish DNA”.
It added that the pitch was “brought to life with a platform that has the power to not only exemplify the football team but convey a collective attitude across the sporting and cultural landscape”. Ireland play Sweden on April 12 in the group stages of the Fifa Women’s World Cup Uefa qualifiers. Core also recently handled the Permanent TSB’s Olympic deal.
The two-and-a-half year sponsorship of Ireland’s Olympic and Paralympic teams for the Paris 2024 games is said to be worth in the region of €5 million. The bank has also signed up to individual sponsorship deals with boxer Kellie Harrington, badminton player Nhat Nguyen, sprinter Jason Smyth and powerlifter Britney Arendse to act as brand ambassadors.
It is PTSB’s largest sponsorship contract since its deal to back the Ireland rugby team.
Pictured are Core’s Caitriona Ní Laoire and Jill Downey