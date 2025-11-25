Core’s DPC ads on ‘sharenting’

Core has created a new campaign for the Data Protection Commission about the possible harms of ‘sharenting’ – where parents share information, images, and videos of their children on social media. The commercial, shot in Dún Laoghaire Shopping Centre, aims to reach parents of children under 18, with a stark reminder about child safety.

The ad, originally filmed in Irish, was dubbed into French for Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés, the French Data Protection Authority. Core creative director Mark Tuthill said the work is a first step in highlighting the associated risks that come from strangers knowing your child’s name, as well as their date of birth.

Risks

Jennifer Dolan, deputy commissioner, head of children’s policy, Inter-Regulatory Affairs, and ePrivacy Prosecutions, said the simple act of parents sharing personal information, photos, or videos of their children online can unintentionally create a digital footprint, which can lead to serious risks. The TV and cinema ad was produced by Sweet Media.

Credits

Advertiser: Data Protection Commission (DPC)

Agency: Core Creative, Spark Foundry

Campaign title: ‘Pause before you Post’

Creative director: Mark Tuthill

Art directors: Udi Ovadia, Helena Jones

Copywriter: Mark Tuthill

Business director: Jo Mullins

Senior client manager: Anthony Hughes

Agency producers: Andrew Counihan, Aisling O’Dwyer

Managing director: Dave Griffin

Production company: Sweet Media

Director: John Hayes

Producer: Andy Bradford

DOP: James Mather

Editor: Lee Hickey

Colourist: Gary Curran

Sound: Will Farrell, Blast Audio

Post production: Eoghan Reidy, Outer Limits