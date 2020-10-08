Cork Beo in running for best website

Reach’s Cork Beo website that is part of its suite of sites in the UK and Ireland is in the running for best website in the Cork Digital Marketing Awards run by the Cork Chamber of Commerce. The website was a winner for best use of Facebook at last year’s awards that recognise the positivity that Cork businesses are bringing to digital platforms.

Cork Beo marked its first year in operation in May. The site’s editor Joe O’Shea said he could not be prouder of what his team have achieved in what has been a whirlwind year – “We’ve built a huge audience across Cork city and county, from breaking news, traffic and travel updates and crime to jobs, the economy and our food and drink culture.”

“From the first day of the Covid-19 restrictions to the end of phase one – we did daily, rolling live-blogs for 72 days in a row – covering every corner of Cork, reaching out to people, communities, businesses, bringing them all the news they needed and giving them a voice. We launched #InThisTogether, our pledge of support to small businesses in Cork.”

To coincide with its birthday in June, Cork Beo delivered a record seven million page views and 2.2 million users. If the site is voted best website, it will be the icing on the cake, O’Shea added. The winners will be announced in a virtual award ceremony presented by RTE’s Sinead Kennedy and streamed live from Cork on Friday, October 9.