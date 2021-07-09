Cornmarket tees up Pope for wellness

Cornmarket has signed up rugby analyst and mental health expert Brent Pope as the company’s brand and wellness ambassador. The company specialises in finances for public sector workers and their families. It is hoped that its partnership with the New Zealander can promote awareness of the need for people to look after their mental health.
Pope, a psychotherapist and counsellor, uses his platform to discuss the importance of taking care of mental health by pioneering a wellness lifestyle. Retirement is an important milestone in a person’s life and represents a time of major change – financially and emotionally. Cornmarket has a history of helping public servants prepare financially for retirement.
Cornmarket’s Lisa Kelly says that as the emotional implications of retirement have become more apparent, the company has expanded its mental health and wellbeing provisions to ensure the same amount of emotional support is provided to public servants. Pope will bring support to Cornmarket’s customers in time of change, such as retirement.
Cornmarket provides financial advice and products for public sector employees. Established in 1972, the company works with public sector unions, associations and employers.