Corrigan moves to Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza has appointed Eoin Corrigan as head of marketing for Ireland. He will report jointly into Annelie McCaffrey, the company’s former director of marketing who is now managing director and Sarah Barron, chief marketing officer for Domino’s UK & Ireland. Corrigan joins from GroupM’s Essencemediacom where he spent eight years.

He was most recently in the role of head of strategy and planning. He was responsible for long-term and short-term planning, leading the strategic output of integrated marketing communications campaigns for all Essencemediacom clients. He worked with some of the world’s biggest consumer facing brands, including Coca-Cola, Sky Ireland and Mars.

Before joining GroupM he worked at Carat.