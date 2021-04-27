Corrigan to head up strategy at MediaCom

GroupM’s MediaCom has announced the appointment of Eoin Corrigan to the media agency’s newly created position of head of strategy. He joined MediaCom as an account director from Carat in 2015 and then became business director two years later. Corrigan now works with clients to develop media strategies and will manage the agency’s strategic focus.

He will work with the wider MediaCom team to lead and manage the communications planning process, which will include creating, briefing and motivating client teams. He has a master of science in strategic marketing from NUIG. The appointment follows on from last week’s news that Ed Ling was now the agency’s chief growth and operations officer.