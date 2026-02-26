Costello to head up Hometree’s comms

Hometree has appointed sustainability specialist Laura Costello as its first chief communications officer, creating a new executive role as the nature restoration charity invests in brand and public engagement to scale its national impact. Costello joins from Thinkhouse, where she continues to advise clients on sustainability and planet services.

Costello is also director of Purpose Disruptors Ireland, the non-profit working to reshape Irish marketing and promote harmony with the natural world. Most recently, she led Creative Ireland’s ‘Good Life 2030’ initiative, which motivated the advertising industry around a response to climate change, challenging over-consumption around Black Friday.

She was named by Forbes as one of 43 people changing advertising for the climate.

For more on Homefree, click here