Covid-19 posters earn creatives IDI grand prix

A campaign calling on Ireland’s creative industry to design and donate inspiring posters of optimism, resilience and hope in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic won the grand prix in the Institute of Designers in Ireland (IDI) DI 2020 Awards. A total of 1,278 Creatives Against Covid-19 posters raised €235,000 in funds for Women’s Aid and ISPCC Childline.

The IDI grand prix was sponsored by Enterprise Ireland.

ISPCC Childline had reported a 30 per cent increase in vulnerable children seeking help and advice online. Women’s Aid expressed deep concern about the safety of women and children affected by domestic abuse during this pandemic. Social isolation is more dangerous for women and children living in the reality of abusive relationships.

Creatives Against Covid-19 mobilised the creative community to help raise much needed funds for women and children who are suffering and in need. The posters were created and donated by 1,200 illustrators, designers, artists, photographers, typographers and writers. They were sold online either as digital downloads or as prints.

Originated by the RichardsDee, the agency run by Simon Richards and Celine Dee, the campaign, which attracted attention from designers across the globe, was a collaboration between Emma Conway, Ryan Kavanagh, David Dowling, Alana Storm O’Sullivan, Susannah O’Huadhaigh, Linda Hartsema, Steve Payne and Ciara Smyth.

Red Dog, Red & Grey, So Studio, Steve Doogan, Big O Media, Attelier David Smith, Box Clever and The Salvage Press were winners in the IDI’s visual communications category. Design Partners, Torpey, Spear and Fjord were winners in product design. Special awards went to NCAD, Nokia Bell Labs, Bigsmall Design, Big Life Fix, Richards Dee and Concern.

The judges named Ais Brady as this year’s rising star in Irish design.