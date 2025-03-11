CPM voted top international shop

CPM Ireland, the field sales company which is part of the Omnicom network, has been voted the international agency of the year at the Field Marketing & Brand Experience (FMBE) awards show in London. The award recognises CPM’s innovative, agile and insights-driven approach and delivering the optimum results for their clients.

In addition, CPM picked up two other FMBE gongs, for campaign of the year and most effective in-store marketing. The wins follow on from the agency awarded the team of the year at the Customer Contact and Shared Services Awards (CMCA) show. CPM is Ireland’s longest established and largest field marketing agency and is 39 years in business.

The company has operations in Ireland, UK, Europe, India and Australia. Clients include Diageo, Suntory, Haleon, Samsung and Vodafone. Its has over 600 employees in Ireland, providing in-store, B2C, B2B, telesales and digital sales services, merchandising, experiential and sampling, shopper marketing and data analytics.

Pictured above: Donna Leonard, marketing manager, CPM Ireland