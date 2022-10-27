Credit Union tops RepTrak index

The results of this year’s RepTrak Sustainability Index for Ireland shows that the Credit Unions have the best sustainability reputation in Ireland out of 100 organisations measured. Glanbia, Fáilte Ireland, Lidl Ireland and An Post made up the remaining top five positions. It is the 11th year of the study which is organised by The Reputations Agency (TRA).

The index ranks 100 organisations by the public’s perceptions of their performance across social performance, ethical standards, workplace, and environmental impact. It is based on the views of over 6,500 members of the public in the Republic of Ireland who participated in an online survey for over two months from early January to mid-March of this year.

The top 10 most reputed Irish organisations in the Ireland RepTrak Sustainability Index 2022:

Rank Organisation Sustainability Index Score Rank Organisation Sustainability Index Score 1. Credit Unions 80.1 6. Pfizer 77.6 2. Glanbia 79.6 7. IRFU 77.5 3. Fáilte Ireland 78.7 8. Aldi 77.5 4. Lidl 78.4 9. VHI Healthcare 76.7 5. An Post 78.1 10. Bord Bia 76.6

Established in 2004, TRA is a PR firm run by Niamh Boyle. It has been the exclusive Irish associate to the RepTrak Company since 2009. TRA is part of WPP’s Wunderman Thompson network of agencies here in Ireland and globally, along with Folk Wunderman Thompson.