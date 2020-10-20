Credit union voted best for customer experience

The League of Credit Unions has emerged as Ireland’s most popular brand for customer experience (CX) during the pandemic, a report by CXi Ireland shows. Shaws department stores moved up 14 places to second, with An Post, Specsavers and Allcare Pharmacies making up the top five brands consumers voted as going above and beyond during the crisis.

There were pharmacy groups in the top five and eight supermarkets in the top 40. Liberty Insurance, Bord Gáis Energy and Londis made most ground compared top last year, moving up over 60 places. Elverys, FBD and Londis showed the biggest increase over the past three years. AIB, EBS, Ulster Bank and Revolut all made notable gains too.

The brands which performed worst for customer service during the pandemic were Ryanair, Eir, Bus Eireann, Vodafone and Aer Lingus. Ryanair was ranked bottom, recording a 28.4 per cent decline in its overall score. Facebook, the Department of Social Protection, Twitter, Sky and Three also ended up at the lower end of the rankings.

Over the last three years, Deliveroo fell by 97 places and Parcel Motel was down 71 places.

The CXi report was edited by Cathy Summers.