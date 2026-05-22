Credit Unions again most reputable

The Reputations Agency (TRA) has confirmed that the Credit Unions network was the nation’s most reputable organisation for the fourth consecutive year with a score of 81.7. The PR agency’s Ireland Reputation Index 2026 is a listings which provide a snapshot of the reputation strength of 100 of Ireland’s most important organisations across 16 sectors.

The rankings for the league’s top three companies were a close call. The Credit Unions, which were followed by the IRFU at 80 and An Post on 79.8, also ranked first in the most important driver of reputation – conduct, as well as taking first place when people were asked if they would ‘give them the benefit of the doubt in a crisis’ and ‘trust them to do the right thing.’

Genuine

Credit Unions were perceived to be the most fair, friendly, genuine and sincere organisation among the 100 studied. In second place, the managing body of rugby in Ireland, the IRFU, achieved a tier score of 80.0 as a new entrant into the top 10 ranking spots this year. An Post came in in third place, with a reputation score of 79.8.

The semi-State body has been recognised for bringing its purpose to life in acting for the common good, improving quality of life across communities in Ireland, and for its noticeable transformation towards sustainable business. The average reputation score for banks now exceeds the average score for all organisations in the index. Boots remains the highest-ranked pharmacy.

Now in its 17th year, the index sees four new entrants to the top ten. In professional services, Grant Thornton increased its standing this year and ranks in the top one-third of organisations with a score of 72.6 in 32nd place. A number of insurance companies were tightly pitched together with Aviva on a score of 72, followed by Irish Life at 71.9 and Zurich at 71.4.

This year’s index also included noticeable improvements across a wide range of sectors. Airlines and aerospace increase by +4.9 reputation points, sporting bodies (+3.8), retail (+3.2), communications and media (+2.1). Public services bodies also increased by an average of +1.9 with Fáilte Ireland as one of four new entrants to the top 10 and ranked in 10th place.

Other public sector bodies with a mission to support Ireland also scored well with the IDA in 16th, Enterprise Ireland in 21st and Tourism Ireland 23rd. The three biggest risers this year were RTÉ, Ryanair and FAI, with RTÉ recording an increase of 10.7 points. Consumers rewarded trusted outlets for their news source with major publishers improving their reputation.

In what was a turbulent year for the tech sector, X ranked in 100th place and Meta in 99th. X was also the only organisation which achieved the lowest reputational tier of poor (0–39).

The top 10 most reputable organisations in Ireland

 Rank Organisation Reputation Score Rank Organisation Reputation Score 1. Credit Unions 81.7 6. Toyota 79.1 2. IRFU 80.0 7. St Vincent’s Private Hospital 78.9 3. An Post 79.8 8. Samsung 78.9 4. Bon Secours Hospital 79.3 9. Aer Lingus 78.4 5. Aldi 79.1 10. Fáilte Ireland 78.0

The average reputation scores across all 100 organisations included in the index increased by 1.1 points compared to last year, with the average now at 69.8, just below the threshold for a strong reputation score of 70.0. This marks the highest average reputation score recorded since Covid, when many organisations experienced a significant reputational uplift.

Of the 16 sectors measured in the study, five recorded significant improvements year-on-year.

The index, powered by RepTrak, surveyed a representative sample of over 5,000 informed members of the public aged 18+ throughout the Republic. Companies are ranked on a score from 0-100 and are grouped as excellent (80+), strong (70-79), average (60-69), weak (40-59) or poor (below 40). The public only rate organisations with which they are familiar.

This is the 17th year of the study, using the same RepTrak methodology each year. Organisations were ranked by their reputation score, which measures the strength of the emotional bond between an organisation and the public based on four components – the level of esteem, admiration, trust, and good feeling.

The index carries out a reputation driver analysis to understand which components are driving reputation and what the public expects from the country’s leading organisations. The most important drivers, in order of priority, are conduct, products and services, citizenship, leadership, workplace, innovation and performance.

Ireland’s top 100 most reputable organisations

 Organisation 2026 Ranking Credit Unions 1 IRFU 2 An Post 3 Bon Secours Health System 4 Aldi 5 Toyota 6 St Vincent’s Private Hospital 7 Samsung 8 Aer Lingus 9 Fáilte Ireland 10 Lidl 11 Boots 12 Revolut 13 Blackrock Healthcare 14 Tesco 15 IDA Ireland 16 Irish Distillers 17 Dunnes Stores 18 Mater Private 19 Brown Thomas 20 Enterprise Ireland 21 Dublin Airport 22 Tourism Ireland 23 McCabes Pharmacy (formerly LloydsPharmacy) 24 Kerry Group 25 The Irish Times 26 Marks & Spencer 27 SuperValu 28 Volkswagen 29 Glanbia 30 ESB 31 Grant Thornton 32 Olympic Federation of Ireland 33 Heineken 34 Aviva 35 Irish Life 36 BMW 37 Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) 38 Gas Networks Ireland 39 Coillte 40 Ford 41 Garda Síochána 42 Zurich 43 Kellogg’s 44 Laya Healthcare 45 EirGrid 46 Bord Bia 47 GAA 48 Microsoft 49 Vhi Healthcare 50 LinkedIn 51 FBD 52 Axa 53 Central Bank of Ireland 54 Bord na Móna 55 EBS 56 Three 57 DAA 58 Electric Ireland 59 Google 60 EY 61 Bank of Ireland 62 Circle K 63 Penneys 64 Vodafone 65 Mediahuis 66 National Lottery 67 Applegreen 68 SSE Airtricity 69 Bord Gáis Energy 70 Deloitte 71 Centra 72 Allianz 73 Apple 74 PTSB 75 Dublin Bus 76 PwC 77 Pfizer 78 Bauer Media Group 79 Texaco 80 Spar 81 Sky Ireland 82 Bus Éireann 83 Energia 84 AIB 85 KPMG 86 Virgin Media 87 The Coca-Cola Company 88 Maxol 89 Ryanair 90 Diageo 91 Johnson & Johnson 92 HSE 93 An Coimisiún Pleanála 94 Eir 95 RTÉ 96 FAI 97 Úisce Éireann 98 Meta 99 X 100