Cremation now more popular, An Post poll says

Nearly three-quarters of Irish adults people or 73 per cent of respondents advocate more openness about discussing death and funeral arrangements, a Red C survey for An Post Insurance indicates. The report, ‘Let’s Talk About Funerals’, also shows that nearly the same proportion of people think it is important to be financially prepared for funeral costs.

The survey, which delves into people’s attitudes about current funeral arrangements and costs in Ireland, also shows that despite 73 per cent saying it was important to be financially prepared for a funeral, almost one in three respondents (31 per cent) feel that they are well prepared in terms of planning their own funeral and how the costs will be covered.

Some 43 per cent worry about leaving unwanted funeral expenses behind for loved ones.

When it comes to choosing between cremation and burial, the report shows one in three respondents aged between 18 and 24 were least likely to choose cremation, compared to 53 per cent for those over 65. The figures also show overall that cremation is becoming more popular, with 46 per cent of people now saying they would rather be cremated than buried.

Costs

Nearly one in three were unable to estimate average funeral costs in Ireland, most likely due to the fact that 84 per cent have not organised or paid for a funeral in Ireland in the last five years. With the average cost of a funeral coming in at just under €6,000, the estimated costs were slightly over-evaluated by those who have not paid for or organised a funeral recently.

When it comes to essential needs and individual preferences for a funeral, money appears to be of little concern, with music and funeral cars named as the items that would most likely be reduced or dropped altogether if cost were to be a problem. Professional flowers and a gathering for family and friends in a venue were also mentioned, but to a lesser extent.

Awareness of funeral insurance is quite low, with 60 per cent unaware it existed. While 36 per cent were aware of funeral insurance products, only four per cent had a scheme in place. Awareness of funeral insurance increases with age, with people aged 65 and over likely to be insured. An Post Insurance has produced a new guide around funeral cover.