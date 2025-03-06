Cuddihy anchors Tonight Show

Kieran Cuddihy is the new host of Virgin Media Television’s flagship current affairs programme, The Tonight Show, which airs at 10pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play. The show has been on air for almost 20 years, driving debate and analysis of the top stories at the time, from the financial crash to the Covid pandemic and the current housing crisis.

Cuddihy, who hails from Kilkenny, is the presenter of Newstalk’s drivetime show, The Hard Shoulder, and is set to continue in that role. Commenting on his new role, he said: “What The Tonight Show has taught us is that current affairs programming doesn’t have to be staid and predictable – it can be engaging, informative and entertaining when done right. That’s exactly what I’ll be aiming for.”