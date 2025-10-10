Cuddihy joins RTÉ as D’Arcy exits

Newstalk presenter Kieran Cuddihy is moving to RTÉ following the news that Radio 1 afternoon host Ray D’Arcy is leaving Montrose after 11 years. Cuddihy was headhunted by former Bauer Media colleague Patricia Monahan, who is now RTÉ’s director of audio, amid speculation that he is to replace Joe Duffy on Radio 1’s Liveline phone-in show.

Cuddihy, a qualified lawyer, took over from Ivan Yates in presenting The Hard Shoulder evening drivetime show on Newstalk. He has fronted Virgin’s late night news and analysis show. During the summer months, following Joe Duffy’s retirement, a number of high-profile broadcasters deputised on Liveline, including Katie Hannon and Philip Boucher-Hayes.

Salary

In 2019, D’Arcy was RTÉ’s second-highest paid presenter behind Ryan Tubridy. His salary was reduced from €450,000 to €305,000 in 2020 and 2021, after his Saturday night TV chatshow ended. In 2022 and 2023, he was paid €250,000. His radio show was produced by his wife Jenny. Before his move to Montrose, he worked for Today FM for 14 years.

In a statement, D’Arcy, 61, said he was “hugely disappointed” by how his departure was handled by RTÉ management. Contract renewal discussions were short-lived, after which D’Arcy announced he was leaving. The latest JNLR indicates that his show had 182,000 listeners, down 10,000 on the previous quarter. He presented his last show on Wednesday.

In his absence, Shay Byrne stepped in as the show’s host.

