Cullinton’s LWA takes stake in Bloom

Creative shop Bloom has joined LWA Group, the Colin Culliton-owned business which has acquired a majority stake in the agency for an undisclosed figure. Bloom was founded in 2000 by David Quinn and Damian Penco. Clients include Citroen, Brady Family Ham, Banking & Payments Federation, Lloyds Pharmacy, KittenSoft, MyHome.ie, Just Eat and Sunway Travel.

Bloom will continue to trade as an independent agency with Penco and Quinn staying on in the business. The LWA group comprises marketing communication agencies Pluto, Tap Creative, VAAS video production and Zest. While all the companies in the group maintain their independent identities they benefit from shared resources, tools and synergies.

Quinn described the deal as the the next chapter in the story of Bloom. “We’re delighted to be joining LWA where each agency brings a different marketing communications specialisation to the mix,” Quinn said. “We look forward to leveraging the power of this group to expand our offering,” he added. Penco said he was “excited by the potential”.

Colin Culliton (centre), LWA pictured with Bloom’s David Quinn and Damian Penco