Cummins and Forshaw join Thinkhouse

Neal Cummins and Andy Forshaw have taken on new roles at Thinkhouse. Cummins steps into the new role of integrated communications, while Forshaw is the new creative director. Cummins previously held senior communications and sponsorship positions at FleishmanHillard (FH), Sky Ireland and, most recently, Navy Blue.
At Sky, he steered the company’s historic sponsorship with the Republic of Ireland women’s national football team, the first standalone primary partnership, as well recruiting the men’s national football team to Sky’s sponsorship portfolio. At FH, he led the agency’s sponsorships for the likes of Aviva, Cadbury, Communicorp, EA Games, Google and P&G.
He has also led award-winning campaigns for brands like Cadbury, Skoda, Bauer, Digicel and SuperValu. Forshaw has over 15 years of agency experience across design, branding, art direction, animation, film and illustration. He has worked in senior roles at The Tenth Man (Dublin), Liquid (Liverpool) and Future Design in (Stockport).
Forshaw’s work combines design craft with culture-led storytelling across sport, fashion, music, retail and the public sector. He has worked on global brands such as Guinness, Adidas and the NHS. Over the past year, he has created campaigns for JD Group, Liverpool Football Club, Guinness, Jameson, Champion and Grosvenor Property Developments.