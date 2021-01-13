Cummins joins FH board of directors

PR agency FleishmanHillard Ireland (FH) has appointed Neal Cummins to its board. Cummins is a senior consultant on the agency’s brand marketing team and head of FH Sport. He has over 13 years’ experience in the communications and media industry and has worked with leading brands in the FMCG, tech, financial, media, agriculture and legal sectors.

He is a seasoned professional in crisis and issues management, advising senior executives in strategy and communications approach. He specialises in managing large sponsorships including Cadbury’s partnership with the Premier League and SuperValu’s GAA Football sponsorship. He also advised on Aviva’s IRFU and FAI partnerships and naming rights.

In August 2016, Cummins rejoined the agency, having previously worked there for seven years. Prior to his current role, he was head of communications for UTV Ireland where he helped launch the new channel, the rollout of home-grown and acquired programming, managing on-screen talent as well as issues management and public affairs.