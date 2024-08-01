Cummins moves to NBS agency

Sky Ireland’s head of communications Neal Cummins has moved to Navy Blue Sports (NBS) talent agency and will head up the agency’s new communications division. Founded in 2011 by former Ireland rugby international, Niall Woods, NBS specialises in representing some of Ireland’s leading sports stars including Ireland rugby captain Caelan Doris, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose, Andrew Porter, Lisa Fallon, Richie Sadlier and Vikki Wall.

Cummins joins NBS from Sky Ireland where he led communications and sponsorship activity for the last three years. He was involved in for Sky’s partnership with the Republic of Ireland women’s football team, marking the FAI’s first ever standalone flagship sponsor – and the sign up of the men’s national team to Sky’s sponsorship portfolio. He also led campaigns to launch the company’s first ever streaming products, Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

Prior to joining Sky, he was a director at PR agency FleishmanHillard, where he led the agency’s sports and sponsorship division for over five years, working with the likes of Aviva, Cadbury, Communicorp, EA Games, Google and P&G. With over 17-years’ experience, his work across brand marketing, sponsorship, corporate communications and crisis management was recognised through various national and international industry awards.

His colleague, Caroline Donnellan, Sky’s director of brand and marketing, was voted Marketer of the Year last year. With Cummins’ appointment to the new role of communications director, NBS now provides clients with a full service in talent representation and PR. NBS has recently worked on campaigns for Allianz and Lucozade Sport. Neal Cummins, above left, pictured with the agency’s managing director Niall Woods.