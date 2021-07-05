Cummins takes charge of Sky’s comms

Neal Cummins has been appointed head of communications for Sky Ireland having previously been director and head of sport at PR agency FleishmanHillard. During his time at FH, he managed various sports sponsorships including Cadbury’s support for the Premier League and SuperValu’s GAA Football ties. He also worked on the Sky Ireland account.

He has over 13 years’ experience in communications and media. Previous to his latest role at FH, he was head of communications for UTV Ireland. He was responsible for the launch of the channel, the rollout of home-grown and acquired programming, managing on-screen talent, issues management and public affairs. UTV Ireland was bought out by Virgin Media.

As head of communications, he will lead the PR and comms strategy for Sky and Now in Ireland.