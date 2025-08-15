Cummins takes media role at Nemeton

Waterford production company Nemeton has recruited former Beat 102-103 chief executive as its newly created head of media development. Founded in 1993 by Irial Mac Murchú, Nemeton, which is based in An Rinn with 75 full-time, part-time and freelance staff, produces 600 hours of TV and web content annually. Clients include TG4, RTÉ, BBC and Sky Sports.

Cummins helped establish Ireland’s first youth, regional music radio station Beat 102-103, firstly as head of news and sport and later as the company’s CEO and programme director for the last 17 years. Prior to that, she worked as a journalist with WLR FM and as a local TV producer. She is due to take up her new position at Nemeton in October.

Gabrielle Cummins (second from left) pictured with her Nemeton colleagues, from left: Irial Mac Murchú, Niamh Nic Ghiolla Chuda and Barbara Creane