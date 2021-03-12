Cunningham replaces Ní Laoire in BBDO role

BBDO Dublin has appointed Katie Cunningham as head of account management in place of Caitríona Ní Laoire who left the Omnicom agency to join Core Creative in charge of brand development. Cunningham, a barrister by training, joined BBDO from Rothco | Accenture, two years ago during which time she has worked on the Tourism Northern Ireland account.

The Sandymount-based agency recently retained IDA Ireland and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS), as well as winning back Southern Comfort, which BBDO’s predecessor, Irish International, handled for many years for Edward Dillon. For 11 consecutive years, BBDO was voted the most creative agency network in the world by The Gunn Report.

In 2017, BBDO was named network of the year at Cannes and the most effective agency network in the world in the Global Effie Effectiveness Index. BBDO has also been chosen agency of the year multiple times by the leading industry trade publications. BBDO Dublin is run by Neal Davies, who replaced Ian Young, and was involved with the Effie awards.