Cunningham to address AAI event

Radiocentre Ireland CEO Ciarán Cunningham is the guest speaker at the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) May Toolkit session. Cunningham assumed his current role in January. Radiocentre Ireland is a new industry body, funded by RTÉ and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI) with a remit to promote audio as a marketing medium.

Cunningham will take AAI members through research with insights on what makes effective audio from a creative and media planning perspective. He spent in the media agency sector working in Dentsu and Initiative Media. His clients included Unilever, Diageo, Vodafone, ESB, Heineken and Bank of Ireland. He started his career in RTÉ Sales back in 1989.

The AAI webinar is at 10am on Tuesday, May 31.

