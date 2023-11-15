Curtin rejoins Heineken as marketing director

Heineken Ireland has appointed Fiona Curtin as marketing director to succeed Sharon Walsh, who was promoted to managing director of the Dutch brewer’s Irish operation earlier this year. Since leaving Heineken for the second time in 2018, she worked as Jameson’s global planning and communications director at Pernod Ricard. She then held an interim post as global head of experiential at Mark Anthony, owner of White Claw.

After steering the roll out of Heineken’s Orchard Thieves cider in Ireland, she moved to the role of global business development for the company’s cider portfolio at its headquarters in Amsterdam. She worked to Rothco (now Droga5), Starcom and Thinkhouse in rolling out Orchard Thieves and was Heineken Ireland’s head of innovation for almost three years.

Before that, she joined Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard for the first time where she worked for two years. She then spent almost six years as head of advertising and marketing communications at AIB. A native of Cork, she also worked as marketing manager at C&C. Before joining C&C, she spent over 11 years in various marketing roles at Heineken, including as senior brand manager for Murphy’s Irish Stout.

Curtin was president of the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) for three years.