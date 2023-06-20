Cycling Ireland appoints commercial agent

1920 Worldwide, an innovation sports agency, has been appointed by Cycling Ireland to undertake a review of its commercial activities with the aim of identifying a new sponsor to create new revenue opportunities for the development of cycling. Cycling Ireland represents all cycling disciplines on the island with 26,000 members signed up in 2022.
CI is the governing body for 450 clubs and 1,200 events across 14 disciplines. The Irish Sports Monitor identifies cycling as one of the top three most popular participation sports and an increasingly popular means of transport with 11 per cent of the population commuting by bike once a week or more. CI has a number of major initiative on the horizon.
Elite
Cycling Ireland’s newly-appointed CEO, James Quilligan said plans for the building of Ireland’s first indoor velodrome on the Sport Ireland Campus were continuing at pace. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the return of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup to Dublin and our elite athletes are excelling on the world stage,” Quilligan added.
“From a participation and grassroots perspective, the number of people cycling is booming and we are starting to see the positive impact of significant investment in safe and segregated cycling infrastructure. Cycling is part of the solution to so many of the challenges facing society today, in particular physical and mental health and the environment.”
Pictured are cyclists on Achill Island