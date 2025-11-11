Milk and knit brands win rugby ads

Urban Aran and Killadoon Milk will make their mark on TV screens during Ireland’s Autumn Nations rugby internationals. The two Irish SMEs are this year’s winners of an ad package worth €25,000 in Vodafone’s Ireland ‘See Your Business Pitchside’ competition, with the brands showcasing to fans at the Aviva Stadium and to audiences on RTÉ 2 and TNT Sports.

Urban Aran, founded by Christine Murphy (above), is a Waterford-based knitwear brand blending Aran knits with street cred. Rooted in slow fashion and sustainability, Urban Aran uses 100 per cent certified Merino wool, with production in Ireland since 2023. Ads for the brand will be pitch side for the Ireland-South Africa game on Saturday, November 22.

Reusable

Killadoon Milk is a family-run dairy farm operated by husband and wife Martin and Vanessa Donovan in Killadoon House in Celbridge, Co. Kildare. All milk comes from their Jersey cross herd, and they use a network of vending machines which deliver a reusable glass bottle system. The ads will feature pitch side at the Ireland-Australia game on Saturday, November 15.

The winners will receive VIP match tickets and an invite to the team’s Captain’s Run event. Previous winners of the competition include Jando, Lotts & Co, The Farmhouse, SOS Cookies, and Hazel Mountain Chocolate.