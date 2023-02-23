Dave Fanning turns to RTÉ Gold

After 44 years with RTÉ Radio 2 and 2FM, Dave Fanning is moving on at Montrose and plans to present a new music show on the RTÉ Gold digital channel. In more recent days, Fanning has been hosting a weekend show on 2FM. His night time Dave Fanning Show was a mainstay for generations of music fans as was his long tradition of debuting U2’s albums.

On St Patrick’s Day, there will be a U2 special to mark the release of the band’s 40-year retrospective. Fanning will feature on 2FM on bank holiday weekends and will host a podcast on the RTÉ Radio Player. His Fanning at Whelans series will continue to be shown on Virgin Media Television. Head of 2FM Dan Healy described him as a “cultural leader”.