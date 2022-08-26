Davies among Effie’s Irish judges

The European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) and Effie Awards Europe have announced this year’s Effie Europe jury. The judges will be tasked with Awarding Ideas that Work. Effie aims to lead, inspire and champion the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness. The awards are open to agencies and brands that set out to be recognised for marketing efforts that made a difference and achieved real, measurable results.

This year’s jury is co-chaired by Magdalena Kosińska, marketing director for Central and Eastern Europe at Philips domestic appliances and Carmen Fernández de Alarcón, CEO, Havas Spain. IAPI appointees to the jury who will represent Ireland include Neal Davies (above), CEO, BBDO Dublin and Roisin Keown, executive creative director, The Brill Building.

Also representing Ireland on the judging panel are Enda Kelly, managing director and head of strategy at Folk Wunderman Thompson; Sarah Deeny, client services director, In the Company of Huskies; Nichola Mullen, head of fundraising for the Society of St Vincent de Paul. On the grand jury is Carlos Cantu, who is the CMO at Freepik Company.