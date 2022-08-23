Davina O’Donoghue joins B&A board

Davina O’Donoghue has been appointed to the board of Behaviour & Attitudes (B&A). She joins B&A after 25 years working in London in international qualitative research. Her career to date has seen her set up and run two agencies and she has sat on the board of a further two. Most recently, she was a board director at Ninth Seat, formerly known as RDSi.

She has worked across brands at Unilever, GSK and Sony Ericsson and with agencies such as Ogilvy, FCB Inferno and Grey. Her focus will be on Irish and global qualitative projects, workshops, cultural analysis, white space and innovation projects, strategy, brand and communication research across FMCG, alcohol, tech, consumer healthcare and sustainability.

O’Donoghue’s appointment follows that of Deirdre Kelly and Sarah Chapman as associate directors, joining from Laya Healthcare and Red C respectively. She is pictured with Luke Reaper, managing director, B&A.