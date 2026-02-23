Davis Events acquires Whitelight

Davis Experience & Events has acquired Whitelight Events, marking the first deal of its kind for the company. The agreement will enable both organisations to expand their corporate events, activations and conference management services. The acquisition is expected to see the creation of up to 10 new roles over the next two years, a spokesperson added.

Davis has worked with global brands like ESPN and Korean carmaker SsangYong and produced Culture Night and Ireland’s New Year Festivals. They work with Kerry Group, Three, Pink Lady apples, the Health & Safety Authority and the Labour Party. The company has offices in Dublin, London and Austin Texas. It reported turnover last year of €5 million.

Whitelight Events was founded in 2012 by Con O’Donoghue and Karen Devine. The company’s client portfolio includes the National Lottery, Fingal County Council, Local Enterprise Offices, the Department of Children Disability & Equality, and Research Ireland. The company will relocate to the Davis offices at Redmond’s Hill in Dublin city.

Pictured from left: Nikki Tunney, business director, Con O’Donoghue and Karen Devine, directors, Whitelight Events, and Paul Davis, founder and CEO, Davis Experience & Events