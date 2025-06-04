Davis helps Pink Lady bee a winner

A show garden supported by Davis Events Agency has been awarded a silver gilt medal at Bord Bia’s Bloom horticulture and food and drink festival staged in the Phoenix Park in Dublin over the June holiday weekend. The agency teamed up with garden sponsor Pink Lady apples and garden designer Cornelia Raftery to create a branded balcony.

It was designed as a sustainable, bee-friendly balcony garden that highlights the role that pollinating insects play in the production of fruiting trees and plants. It featured a variety of hawthorn that provides spring blossom and autumn colour as well as pale pink and white flowers to represent Pink Lady apples.

Sustainable

The garden, which was built on-site by Davis Events, also features log piles to provide homes for pollinators while the trim made from sedum with sustainable drainage and biodiversity supports. Pink Lady engaged the Federation of Irish Beekeepers Associations who brought some bees along so festival visitors could see them in action.

The win at Bloom rounds off a month which saw the agency take home gold from Eventex, an international awards show with entries from nearly 60 countries. Pictured are beekeeper Eddie Lloyd, Maud Grandemange from Davis Events, Alex Leguay from Pink Lady apples with Valeriya Borisova, Jake Baker and Max Jones.