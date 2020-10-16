Davy voted top marketing team at AIMs

The Marketing Institute has announced the 18 category winners of the 2020 All Ireland Marketing (AIMs) awards at a virtual event in RTÉ Studio 5. Around 1,000 marketers watched the proceedings and the MC for the event was again RTÉ news presenter Bryan Dobson. Dee Forbes, director general, RTÉ, welcomed everyone to the event.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin sent a video message of well wishes to all the finalists.

The marketing team of the year award went to Davy, led by brand and marketing strategy director Nicky Doran. Vodafone Ireland took two awards, winning the sponsorship management award and the advertising campaign award. Bord Gáis Energy also won two awards, namely the digital marketing campaign award and the best online channel.

Gym Plus Coffee athleisure clothing took home the small business award. Tayto Snacks was voted best new product for its Tayto Muchos launch and another food brand, Fulfil Nutrition, took home the international marketing award for its expansion into the UK. The client agency collaboration award went to Allianz and its agency, In the Company of Huskies.