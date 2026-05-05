Adman Ken Flynn remembered by Breandán O’Broin

The end of a whirlwind

A burst of unrivalled creative energy swept through Irish advertising from the nineteen sixties to the century’s end. Ken Flynn was one of its leading proponents. As art director, creative director and agency founder, his career started in Young Advertising and followed by way of CDP Associates, Arrow, DDFH&B, and finally Anderson Flynn.

Ken was ever-brimming with enthusiasm for the job in hand. And the next job. And the next. He consistently produced high volumes of quality creative work in press, outdoor and TV – his favourite medium. Time and again he worked with leading directors of the day such as Tiernan MacBride, John Devis, Michael McGarry, Gerry Poulson – shooting by day and editing by night back in Windmill Lane with occasional forays to Dockers for refreshment.

Glitter

Along with Nick Van Vliet, creative director at Wilson Hartnell, Ken injected new life into a somewhat moribund Institute of Creative Advertising & Design (ICAD), inviting celebrity media exponents such as Cosmopolitan editor Deirdre McSharry to add glitter and fresh thinking to the somewhat inward-looking local jury panels.

Ken was always a talented illustrator and in the latter part of his creative life he became a successful artist producing eloquent portraits and landscapes, especially featuring scenes of Achill Island life, a place he always loved. Along with his wife Trish, he found great pleasure in travelling and spending time painting in his Blackwater cottage. Her death in February of this year was his death in a way. He was shattered by her loss and went quietly into the long dark night six short weeks later, about the only quiet thing he ever did.

Loyal

Ken and I knew each other for over 50 years; we worked together at both Young’s and CDP. I fought with him sometimes, loved him always because he was loyal and added life to my life. A friend and colleague of us both described him to me as “a character and a talent; one of the most honest people I have known and worked with”.

That’s as good an epitaph as any man might want or need.

Slán agus beannacht Ken, a chara dhíl.

There will be high times in Heaven. The whirlwind has landed.

Breandán O’Broin is founder and director of Company of Words

breandanobroin@companyofwords.com