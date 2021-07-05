Meaney heads up marketing at DMG

Dearbhla Meaney has joined DMG Media as group head of marketing. Meaney has over 20 years’ marketing experience. Her career began with Riverdance – The Show, where she was responsible for travelling with and co-ordinating over 200 cast and crew members in venues worldwide. Her expertise covers international event production and branding.

She worked with the Natural History Museum and the Apollo Theatre in London and Radio City Music Hall in New York. She is the founder of Ireland’s first and largest mental health event, the Mental Health and Wellbeing Summit. Meaney is one of four new senior appointments to the 132-strong team at the DMG Media’s new HQ on Haddington Road in Dublin.

Garreth Murphy has joined DMG Media as the new associate editor at Extra.ie. He worked in senior editorial positions at Independent News and Media (INM) over eight years on Independent.ie, Herald.ie and The Herald. After leaving INM in 2016, Garreth was lead editorial and content strategist for Microsoft’s UK and Ireland MSN web portal.

Sharon McGowan has joined DMG Media as political correspondent at the Irish Daily Mail. She has seven years’ experience working in journalism in Ireland and Australia. Before joining DMG, she was a news reporter for the Herald Sun in Melbourne. Prior to that she worked as a showbiz, news and features reporter with the Irish Daily Mirror and The Herald.

Helena Barros has joined DMG as senior ad operations and programmatic specialist. She has 13 years experience and worked as a media planner at Wunderman Thompson and Havas Media in São Paulo, Brazil. Closer to home she managed Digitize Dublin’s programmatic trade desk for five years working with Core Media, OMD, PHD, Group M, Havas and Dentsu.