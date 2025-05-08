Decathlon runs with GAA+ podcast

Decathlon has agreed an eight-week sponsorship with the GAA, coinciding with the roll out of Rarified, a midweek video and audio podcast featuring behind the scenes of Gaelic football and hurling. Hosted by football All-Ireland winners Marc Ó Sé and Paddy Andrews, along with hurling All-Ireland winners Richie Hogan and Bubbles O’Dwyer.
New Rarified episodes are released every Tuesday on the GAA+ YouTube channel, Spotify, and on major podcast platforms. Beyond the podcast sponsorship, the partnership includes a social media campaign sharing match highlights, insights, and clips from each episode.
“This partnership with GAA+ reflects our desire to engage with communities,” Elena Pecos, CEO, Decathlon Ireland, said. Noel Quinn, head of GAA+, said that as the GAA takes the next step in its broadcast evolution, they sought partners that wish to collaborate and develop exclusive programming.
Pictured above is former Kikenny hurler Richie Hogan