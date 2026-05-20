Deel agrees sleeve deal with Arsenal

Payroll and HR platform Deel has signed a multi-year deal with Arsenal Football Club which sees it become the new Premier League champions’ official sleeve partner from next season for an undisclosed sum. Deel’s logo will appear on the left sleeve of Arsenal’s home, away, and third kit shirts. Deel signed up as the club’s HR platform partner last December.
The announcement is accompanied by a new film, Patchmaker, featuring Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres and the club’s former Invincibles captain Patrick Vieira (pictured). Set in the workshop of a master patch-maker putting the finishing touches to the new kit sleeve, the film aims to highlight the craft, care and attention to detail behind every action.
Champions
Arsenal won this season’s Premier League after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth. The result meant the Gunners were four points ahead at the top of the table with all teams having just one remaining game to play. Arsenal will be officially crowned champions after their match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the last day of the season.
A week later, Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League final in Budapest. Deel supports more than 40,000 businesses and 1.5 million workers worldwide. Last October, the company announced a Series E funding round valuing the business at $17.3 billion, cementing its position as one of the world’s top payroll and HR platforms.