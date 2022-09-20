Deliveroo sponsors Takeaway Titans on RTÉ 2

RTÉ Media Sales has announced Deliveroo as sponsors of Takeaway Titans on RTÉ 2. The reality show aims to seek out Ireland’s finest line-up of takeaway talent and put them to the test to see who comes out on top. Traditionally a space for fish and chips, Irish customers can enjoy delicious takeaway food from all parts of the world in their own home.
Hosted by James Kavanagh (above) and Carl Mullan, chefs from Ireland’s best chippers, Asian, Indian, pizza and burger and chicken joints, come to the kitchen to cook for the show’s judges. Irish chef and restaurateur Dylan McGrath and takeaway expert and winner of Britain’s Best Home Cook Suzie Lee Arbuthnot (above), will judge the teams.
Mystery
Irish celebrities join the judges to taste some of the food. Guests include Deirdre O’Kane, Hugh Wallace, Norma Sheehan and Jake Carter. The six-part series is made up of five heat episodes and a final. Each themed heat will see three takeaway teams cook their top dishes, fantasy takeaway dishes and a judge’s mystery challenge to keep them on their toes.
At the end of three challenges one team will make it through to the final. The five final teams return to the kitchen and must choose one dish from there menu and cook not just for the judges but also for the general public. The sponsorship deal was brokered by IPG’s Initiative. The stings were created by RTÉ’s AdLab.
Takeaway Titans continues Thursdays at 9.35pm on RTÉ2.