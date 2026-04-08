Deloitte sponsors Swim Ireland programme

Swim Ireland has secured Deloitte as its new sponsor. The multinational business services group for its performance programme supporting Ireland’s high-performance swimmers and divers as they prepare for international competitions. The three-year deal – details of which were not disclosed – extends through to Los Angeles 2028 and beyond.
Ambassador
The 2024 Irish Sports Monitor indicated that swimming is Ireland’s top sport for women and for people with disabilities, and the second most popular sport for adults after personal exercise along with Ireland’s leading sport at Paris 2024. Deloitte also sponsors the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Paralympics Ireland. Olympian Daniel Wiffen is its ambassador.
Vision
Swim Ireland is the national governing body (NGB) for swimming, para-swimming, water polo, diving and artistic swimming throughout the island of Ireland. The boy’s vision is to create “an island of swimmers.” The performance programme operates the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin, the University of Limerick, and Bangor Aurora Leisure Centre.
Pictured above is Olympic champion and bronze medalist Daniel Wiffen – Photo by Inpho