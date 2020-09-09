Deloitte’s Acne agency formally opens in Dublin

Deloitte-owned creative consultancy Acne has officially opened new offices here in Dublin and in Milan, Rome and Lisbon. Acne will provide clients with brand, advertising and content creation as well as strategic and production services. Founded in 1996, Acne also has offices in Stockholm, London and Berlin with Ikea, Volvo and Instagram among its clients.

Commenting on the Dublin agency opening, Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland, said creative thinking and storytelling are powerful tools in the business transformation toolkit and Acne’s expansion speaks to a growing demand among clients for support, most especially on the digital front. Acne’s executive creative director is Dubliner Dylan Cotter.

Cotter is a highly-regarded adland creative whose work for BBDO Dublin and its forerunner Irish International has won a host of industry awards. Cotter said the way brands and consumers interact is changing as is the way creativity adds value. “Many agencies are still built around the delivery of traditional advertising, with digital as a bolt-on,” he said.

“For us, digital has to come first, because it plays a greater role in consumers’ lives – and the possibilities it opens up are far more exciting,” Cotter added. Acne’s COO Elizabeth Sheeran said working as an integrated creative consultancy provides an edge and allow the agency to rapidly respond to evolving client requirements with innovative solutions.

Pictured are Harry Goddard, Deloitte Ireland and Dylan Cotter, Acne Dublin