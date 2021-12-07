Dennis to join Publicis as business director

Sinead Dennis is to join Publicis Dublin as business director as and from March. Dennis will lead the growth and development of the agency’s client service team and report to managing director Geraldine Jones. Her talent was recognised early in her career with the IAPI ‘One to Watch’ accolade, and she has since developed growth strategies for leading brands.

She previously worked with TBWA\Dublin, Core and The Public House. A graduate of both UCD and TU Dublin, she has also lectured with the Digital Marketing Institute. In the past two years she operated as a freelance account director during which time she worked with Publicis. She is a graduate from UCD with an international BA in economics and French.

Dennis’s appointment follows the departure of Publicis director Jimmy Murphy (pictured) to join Acne. The Deloitte-owned agency is run in Ireland by former BBDO Dublin creative director Dylan Cotter. Murphy has considerable agency experience, having worked with Ogilvy, Arks and Cawley\Nea. He founded The Hive agency which was later bought by Publicis.

Murphy is a former president of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI).

He will join Acne in February with the title of director.

