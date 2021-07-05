Dentsu asks – how secure is our data?

In a way we never would have thought 30 years ago, personal data is now hugely valuable to marketers and scammers alike. Recent events with the leaking of personal data held by the HSE highlighted the issue. Personal data ownership is protected by GDPR, while the death of third party cookies and the increase in protecting data may revolutionise advertising.

So how protective are we of our personal data and how secure is that data?

Most Irish adults regularly use platforms which collect personal data. The stats speak for themselves – 72 per cent of us regularly use social media, 69 per cent usually accept website cookies, 63 per cent own smart home devices and 37 per cent often sign up to websites. While usage and ownership of smart devices skews younger, acceptance of cookies skews older.

Nonetheless, there is a transactional approach to sharing our personal details. Consumers are most likely to be willing to share personal data with banks, healthcare companies and utilities. (It should be noted that this research was conducted before the HSE data leak issue, so we can probably safely assume things will have changed since then).

Consumers are least likely to want to share them with social media firms, fitness companies or media companies. Only one in six (16 per cent) said they were happy to share with all of these industries although nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of under 35s were happy to share.

Loyalty

While willingness to share data depends on the industry, people tend not to mind companies using their data if they can see a benefit, but rarely find it helpful. Companies keeping personal details to autofill details or to receive an emailed receipt are data users seen as most helpful. People are most likely to give personal details for loyalty programmes.

The use of personal data for ‘personalised advertising’ is seen as helpful by a tiny minority whereas nearly half are ill at ease with it or find it unacceptable. However, many more people are happy for their details to be used for personalised items, rewards or birthday discounts.

Shared information

Consumers are most likely to share information on their gender, first name and email address when asked, but few people will share their income. Phone numbers and home addresses are situation dependent so are more likely to provided when necessary rather than volunteered.

People are also becoming more wary of how much of their personal information that they share and are taking active steps to protect their personal data. Three in five people (59 per cent) regularly use payment services to protect their financial details and 24 per cent sometimes do. Only one in three have ever used a disposable payment card.

As many as 81 per cent clear their cookie and browser history at least sometimes.

Only a quarter of people have ever used false or temporary names/email addresses.

What does this mean?

Irish people are practical in their approach to sharing personal details. As a brand or service you need to show the value to consumers of sharing their personal details with you and many people are open to customised deals based on their previous use of your product or service. Brands need to take care in how consumers details are used and be sure to add value.

Brands should also be mindful of how much personal data is being requested. There is a comfort level with sharing gender, first name and email address, but when data that is more sensitive is asked for, such as income, trust can be impacted.

Younger people (under 35) are more likely to use products and services which collect personal data. They are more willing to share personal data than their older counterparts but engage in more protective strategies online like using anonymous browsers, fake email addresses or turning off cookies.

This article is based on a research report by Dael Wood (pictured), strategic consulting director, Dentsu Ireland