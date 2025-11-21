Dentsu finds loud shout for music

When it comes to concert-going and festivals, Irish adults are energised by live music with younger audiences leading the charge in attendance, spending, and brand engagement, the latest Pulse report by Dentsu indicates. The study showed that concerts made a strong comeback this summer, with one in three Irish adults attending at least one music event.

The appetite for live music extended beyond borders: 12 per cent travelled abroad to see their favourite acts. Among under 35’s, the figure rose to 28 per cent, with Sabrina Carpenter and Coldplay each motivating nine per cent of the overseas trips. Spending reflected the enthusiasm. The average concert ticket cost was €92, rising to €112 among under 35’s.

A small but notable segment of younger adults expressed interest in premium pricing, with two per cent prepared to spend €400–€750, while just one in a hundred of 25–34’s would pay €1,000 or more for a ticket

When asked about the most-attended concerts, Coldplay and Oasis (pictured top) emerged as clear favourites. Coldplay led both the general population (12 per cent) and under 35’s (25 per cent), while Oasis showed strong cross-generational appeal. Younger audiences showed higher engagement across nearly all artists — including legacy acts like Iron Maiden and emerging pop stars such as Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter, whose popularity nearly tripled among under 35’s.

Surge

Festivals saw a similar youth surge. The report showed that 16 per cent of all adults attended a festival this year, compared to 39 per cent of under 35’s, with 42% of 25–34’s joining in. The average festival ticket spend was €137, rising to €196 among under 35’s. Notably, one per cent of 35–44’s were open to spending €1,000+ on festival tickets.

Festival favourites varied by age:

Electric Picnic dominated among 18–24’s

Longitude and All Together Now drew 25–44’s

Forbidden Fruit had balanced youth appeal

Sea Sessions and Forest Fest attracted younger adults

Sessions@the Castle was one of the few festivals to register interest among 45–54’s

Engagement

Young fans engaged with brands. One in three under 35’s noticed advertising in the lead-up to concerts and festivals, and reported more enjoyment when brands connected through such events. Social media and traditional media emerged as the most liked platforms for brand interaction — not just among younger audiences, but across the board.

What does this mean?

Concerts and festivals have re-emerged as powerful spaces for emotional connection, social expression, and brand interaction. Under 35’s are driving attendance, spending more, and engaging deeply with artists and brands alike. Their enthusiasm for premium experiences and openness to brand messaging, makes concerts and festivals a powerful lifestyle touchpoint.

The Pulse report was based on interviews with 1,000 adults.

The author was Zsofi Toth, research and insights director at Dentsu Ireland.