Dentsu highlights consumer concerns

In the first wave of its Pulse report for 2025, media group Dentsu says the year starts with consumer ambivalence and concerns for future plans. The key findings from the survey show that 72 per cent of Irish adults remain concerned about the ongoing cost-of-living pressure. Cost-of-living is seen as the factor most likely to affect mental and physical wellbeing in 2025, followed closely by world politics and climate change, issues that many consumers feel powerless to influence.

For brands, the biggest challenge will be representing value for money. Consumers are prioritising perceived value over just lower-priced options. Despite a prevailing sense of financial unease, Irish adults are setting clear intentions for 2025, with physical health improvements being the most common resolution.

Apathy has taken hold among some consumers, yet concerns about costs continue to be more pronounced post-Christmas, rising from 65 per cent of adults feeling financial pressure in November. Over half (56 per cent) of Irish adults are actively working to reduce daily expenses, a pattern that has persisted for several years. Despite financial challenges, consumers are still making purchases—but with a more discerning approach.

There is a clear demand for value over simple affordability, a global trend that underscores the importance of perceived benefits in consumer decision-making. Looking ahead to 2025, uncertainty remains at the forefront of consumer concerns. The rising cost of living continues to be the dominant worry for 70 per cent of Irish adults, followed by 54 per cent concerned about world politics.

Despite these challenges, the survey reveals a commitment to positive change. A remarkable 89 per cent of respondents are focused predominantly on physical health and mental well-being. Exercise (55 per cent) and weight loss (43 per cent) are two of the three most popular ambitions, marking a shift towards physical health as a top priority.

Opportunity

For the first time, weight loss has entered the top three resolutions, likely influenced by the growing popularity and media coverage of GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic and Mounjaro. The trend presents a unique opportunity for businesses in the health, fitness and food sectors. Gyms, fitness centres, and wellness services can tap into this growing demand by offering alternatives to pharmaceutical solutions, while food and beverage brands can to align with evolving consumer eating habits.