Dentsu issues media trends report

For the first time ever, Dentsu has gathered and published the insights and predictions of its global media agencies into the 2022 Media Trends guide for marketers worldwide. Futurist experts, industry specialists and leaders from Carat, Dentsu X and iProspect joined forces to identify and explore the biggest media trends to watch out for in the coming year.

In the 40-page report, the Japanese-owned worldwide advertising agency network examines three major trends helping to define a route to post-pandemic recovery, each with smaller manifestations or sub-trends which have major implications for brands. Specifically, the report puts a spotlight on three megatrends:

The Prolonged Pandemic describes the process of rapid adjustment, experimentation and innovation which is currently taking place as companies and consumers adapt to new ways of living. This includes new hybrid models in many parts of life, greater use of virtual worlds, and greater flexibility in working patterns. Brand Citizenship examines how many brands are taking a more public-spirited approach to their manufacturing and marketing, using their knowledge and market power to help make the world more sustainable and fairer -not least the consideration around the climate emergency, diversity and equality in media and enhancing supply chains. Identity looks at how, in the age of the pandemic, it is more important than ever that people be able to prove who they are, but at the same time harder for brands and third parties to know who they are reaching.

The implications of each of these major trends for businesses, marketers and CMOs are also highlighted within the report as part of an up-front discussion with Fiona Lloyd, global client and brand president, Carat; Amanda Morrissey, global client and brand president, iProspect and Sanjay Nazerali, who is global client and brand president at Dentsu X.

Incorporated in the three core media trends are ten sub-trends marketers should consider when planning their 2022 media campaigns, these are: