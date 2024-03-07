Dentsu names McGrath in COO role

Ian McGrath has returned to work at Dentsu and has taken on the new role of chief operating officer (COO) for media. He will work alongside group COO, Joe Webb. The Dentsu network in Ireland comprises Carat, iProspect and Vizeum. McGrath spent 13 years at Carat up until the time he left in 2014 to join MediaCom, now EssenceMediacom. He spent five years at the GroupM agency, latterly as managing director and head of strategy.

He then worked at the EGtH marketing and media consultancy across B2B and B2C markets. For the past two years, he was global media director at PokerStars.